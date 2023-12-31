Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to claim

The redeem codes are valid for a limited duration

Garena Free Fire MAX enthusiasts can unlock exclusive in-game items using today's (December 31) redeem codes. The list of active codes is updated daily and has limited validity, so be prompt in redeeming them. Players who claim these codes will score complimentary in-game items such as weapons, skins, characters, and more, which will enhance their overall gameplay experience during combat.

Check out today's codes

The Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday are listed here: ZFIXDVTSLSC, GHTARTYUOI76, AWTULLOIVG6H, 6U5WSRTBMGDS QERTG56YUPKH, OP8HVMNGRDAE, MKHGVRAW34RT, DINDNOFNJDND6H GGHHENKOPT56, JGFHFGHBGYG341

How to unlcok in-game items?

To redeem the codes for Garena Free Fire MAX, visit the game's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in with your registered credentials. Once logged in, enter the redeem code in the designated field and hit 'Confirm.' In case of a successful redemption, exclusive bonuses will appear in your in-game inventory. Do note, that some codes may have server restrictions.