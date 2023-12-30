EU's common charger rule kicks in from January 2024

EU's common charger rule kicks in from January 2024

By Akash Pandey

Laptops sold in Europe are exempted at the moment

Starting 2024, USB-C will be the standard for electronic devices across the EU, the authority has stated in its latest announcement. The common charger rule will lead to "better charging technology, reduced e-waste and less fuss to find the chargers you need," the European Commission said in a post on X. The EU has consistently aimed for a unified charging solution for all electronic devices within its market, even forcing Apple to switch to the Type-C charging standard.

Which gadgets are covered under the common charger rule?

A "universal charging" solution using USB-C will be compatible with various devices. The list includes smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers, handheld game consoles, e-book readers, earbuds, Keyboard-mouse combos, and portable navigation systems. The commission also revealed that by 2026, all laptops sold in Europe must have a USB Type-C port. To help manufacturers adjust, a "transition period" will be provided before the new regulations take effect.

Unified fast charging technology will have certain benefits

According to the commission, a unified fast charging technology will ensure consistent charging speeds. It'll also prevent brands from unfairly limiting charging capabilities. Additionally, this move will allow consumers to buy new gadgets without needing new chargers. The authority also wants brands to provide clear visual and written information about charging features: power requirements and fast charging support. This will help buyers understand if their existing charger meets their new device's requirements and/or help them select a compatible charger.