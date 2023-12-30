Samsung Galaxy S24 series will offer Google's Magic Eraser-like feature

1/6

Technology 3 min read

Samsung Galaxy S24 series will offer Google's Magic Eraser-like feature

By Akash Pandey 05:37 pm Dec 30, 202305:37 pm

The Generative Edit feature won't be fully on device, and require cloud processing

As we inch closer to Samsung's upcoming launch event on January 17 (at 11:30pm IST), fresh leaks of the Galaxy S24 series have emerged, giving us a sneak peek into some exciting AI features. One such addition is "Generative Edit," which seems to be Samsung's answer to Google's Magic Eraser tool available on Pixel smartphones. X user @MysteryLupin shared these details from leaked marketing materials, highlighting several features of the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup.

2/6

S24 range with support live translation

According to the leak, "Generative Edit" allows users to "move or remove objects" and "fill in empty space." Other features include Live Translate, which uses AI to translate phone calls, and Nightography Zoom—an AI-powered enhancement for low-light photos when zoomed in. Another listed feature is "High Resolution," which mentions the 200MP main camera of the S24 Ultra. The marketing material also hints at a brighter display for the entire lineup.

3/6

Generative Edit will need internet connection

The Generative Edit feature "requires Samsung account log in and internet connection," states the marketing material. While there will be some differences, the feature would still work like Google's Magic Eraser, which requires Google Photos backup and active internet connectivity. Despite the significantly superior on-device AI capabilities of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 compared to Google's Tensor chips, it is interesting to see why Samsung would still require an internet connection for this functionality.

4/6

High-quality images of the Galaxy S24 series leaked earlier today

Earlier in the day, the same leaker shared high-quality images of the Galaxy S24 series. Leaked images suggest no curved edges, vertically aligned cameras, and a flat frame. The Galaxy S24 will have a 6.2-inch display. The S24+ render looks very similar to the standard S24, but it will sport a 6.7-inch panel. Finally, the S24 Ultra will feature a very squarish body, a 6.8-inch display, and four rear cameras. All three devices will offer 2,600-nits of peak brightness.

5/6

The Ultra model will retain the 10x optical zoom sensor

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to retain the 200MP camera introduced this year. Earlier leaks suggested Samsung might forego the 10x optical zoom and opt for 3x and 5x optical zoom sensors instead. However, The Elec recently revealed that Samsung will keep a 10x zoom camera and add a 5x lens as well. So, the camera setup on S24 Ultra may consist of a 200MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP (5x) telephoto, and 10MP (10x) periscope telephoto.

6/6

Take a look at the complete specifications