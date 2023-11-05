Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB/512GB) available for under Rs. 60,000
If you're looking to buy a high-end smartphone, this deal is for you. One of Samsung's most popular offerings, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a flagship phone that promises top-tier features and performance. The device is currently available with a massive discount and other offers on Croma, significantly reducing the overall cost. This story explores whether the discounted smartphone is worth the investment.
Let's delve into Croma deal first
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched last year and is priced at Rs. 1,18,999 for the 12GB/512GB variant—which is now selling at Rs. 67,199 on Croma. Additionally, buyers can avail Rs. 10,000 instant off and up to nine months of no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank credit card transactions, making the deal even more considerable. The discounts are applicable on Phantom Black and Burgundy colors.
Here are some of standout features
Samsung has a reputation for delivering high-quality devices, and the S22 Ultra is no exception. The phone features a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, vibrant colors, and deep blacks, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming. Samsung's S-Pen is compatible with this device, making it a versatile tool for note-taking, drawing, and precise interactions on the device's curved display.
Handset sports flagship-grade camera setup
The Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a remarkable camera system, with a 108MP quad-camera setup on the rear. It offers incredible zoom capabilities, low-light performance, and a variety of shooting modes. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, ensuring smooth and lag-free operation. With a 5,000mAh battery capacity, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can last all day, even with heavy usage.
Should you buy Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2023?
The answer to this depends on your specific needs and budget. If you're on a tight budget and don't require the absolute latest technology, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can meet your needs at a lower price point. The discounts make this premium device more affordable, and you will be getting a top-of-the-line smartphone that will serve you well for years.