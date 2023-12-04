Samsung Galaxy A55 renders, design revealed: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Dec 04, 202312:05 am

The device will run Android 14-based One UI

Samsung is preparing for the launch of the Galaxy A55 globally, including in India. Now, MySmartPrice and OnLeaks have teamed up to provide high-resolution renders of the smartphone, showcasing its design and key features. This mid-range device will succeed the Galaxy A54. Interestingly, it features a flat iPhone-like frame with rounded edges, with a similar design language planned for Galaxy S24 and S24+ models.

Device could include metal chassis

Per the renders, the Galaxy A55 will sport a centered punch-hole camera. It's uncertain if it will feature a metal frame or use a plastic chassis. It will include vertically aligned triple cameras on the rear, a power button/volume rocker combo on the right, a SIM slot on top, and a Type-C charging port and speaker at the bottom. It would measure approximately 161.1x77.3x8.2mm.

50MP main camera with OIS to be onboard

In terms of camera specifications, the Galaxy A55 will feature a 50MP (OIS) primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. On the front, it will include a 32MP for selfies and video calls.

New Exynos 1480 chip to power phone

The Galaxy A55 would sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Rumors suggest it'll run a new Exynos 1480 chipset with an AMD GPU and 5G connectivity. The phone is expected to offer 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. It'll boot Android 14-based One UI. Additionally, it would pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, per a 3C listing.