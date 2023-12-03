Apple's (PRODUCT)RED color branding has much deeper cause

By Akash Pandey Dec 03, 2023

Apple offers (PRODUCT)RED models for multiple products

Apple recently introduced the Watch Series 9 in a bright new red aluminum color variant, often known as (PRODUCT)RED. The company provides (PRODUCT)RED variants across various products, and you have likely come across numerous such offerings in previous years, including those dating back to the earliest iPod models. Despite appearing as a vibrant red color choice, the product line is driven by a more profound purpose. Here's all about it.

Understanding (PRODUCT)RED and its purpose

(PRODUCT)RED is a licensed brand of the company Red—stylized as (RED)—a charitable organization co-founded by U2 band frontman Bono and activist-journalist Bobby Shriver. The non-profit collaborates with major brands like Apple, Beats by Dre, Panasonic, Starbucks, and Louis Vuitton to raise funds for AIDS awareness and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. It focuses on supporting essential programs that empower health workers and offer testing, treatment, and care in areas where pandemics have been fueled by injustice.

Apple's contribution to (RED) initiative

For the past 17 years, Apple has played a significant role in the (PRODUCT)RED initiative by offering various (PRODUCT)RED-branded items such as iPhones, Apple Watches, cases, straps, and Beats Solo 3 headphones. Through these sales, Apple has contributed over a whopping $250 million (around Rs. 2,080 crore) to the Global Fund, making a substantial impact in the battle against AIDS and other pandemics.

Global impact of (PRODUCT)RED

Since 2008, (PRODUCT)RED has raised an impressive $750 million (approximately Rs. 6,240 crore) for the Global Fund, positively benefiting 245 million lives across the globe. The Global Fund, founded in 2002, has invested a total of $60 billion in different programs. By teaming up with well-known brands and selling specially branded products, (PRODUCT)RED continues to improve the lives of millions affected by AIDS and other pandemics and works toward creating a healthier world for everyone.