Samsung Galaxy Flip5 Maison Margiela coming soon: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Flip5 Maison Margiela coming soon: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 11:19 pm Nov 04, 202311:19 pm

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Representative image)

Samsung is reportedly collaborating with fashion brand Maison Margiela once again to release a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip5, revealed MSPoweruser. This follows the duo's successful partnership on the Galaxy Z Flip4 special edition last year. The upcoming model is expected to have the same internal specs as the regular Flip5. However, cosmetic changes will set it apart. Here's what to expect.

Grungy aesthetic and limited availability

Leaked images of the Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela edition reveal a grungy aesthetic. It features graffiti-inspired designs on the inside of the case and retro-looking leather on the outside. The unique and stylish appearance is likely to attract tech enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. Pricing and availability details are yet to be announced. However, it is anticipated that this special edition will be released in limited quantities, like its predecessor.

Other special editions and wider release possibilities

The Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela edition is not Samsung's only special edition for the Galaxy Z Flip5. There is also a Retro Edition that pays homage to the company's flip phones from the past. Last year's Maison Margiela edition of Flip4 was made available only in Hong Kong, France, and South Korea. So, it remains to be seen if this year's collaboration will have a wider release. This would offer consumers more unique and fashionable smartphone options.