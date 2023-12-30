TECNO's latest smartphone offers Apple's Dynamic Island-like feature

TECNO's latest smartphone offers Apple's Dynamic Island-like feature

TECNO has unveiled the SPARK 20 Pro+, as the latest addition to its budget-friendly Spark 20 series. While the launch date and pricing details are still under wraps, the listing on the official website provides a sneak peek into the device's key features, design, and specifications. The standout is Apple's Dynamic Island-like feature which shows notifications and other details on the top of the screen.

The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ has thin bezels, a curved display, and a protruding circular camera island on the back. It comes with an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. The device boasts a 6.78-inch, Full-HD+ (1080x2436) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Through the top-centered punch hole cutout, a feature called "Dynamic Port," displays notifications, call information, charging status, and more. Dimensions-wise, the phone is 7.55mm slim.

It gets a 108MP primary camera

At the back, the TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ sports a triple camera setup with a 108MP main sensor. Details about the other sensors remain unknown. A dual LED flash joins the camera array. Up front, the handset has a 32MP camera with dual LED flash.

It uses an overclocked Helio G99 processor

The TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset, which is likely an overclocked version of the Helio G99. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also supports 8GB of virtual RAM. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It runs on Android 14 out of the box. For audio, the phone packs dual speakers with DTS and Hi-Res certification.

Four color options are available

The TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ will be available in four color options: Temporal Orbits, Lunar Frost, Radiant Starstream, and Magic Skin 2.0 Green. The last one has a faux leather back, while the rest all seem to be textured glass. The biggest drawback of the handset is the lack of 5G support. It remains to be seen if it will attract enough buyers as more and more people are switching from 4G to 5G.