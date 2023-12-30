Microsoft Copilot app now available for iPhone and iPad users

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Microsoft Copilot app now available for iPhone and iPad users

By Akash Pandey 02:01 pm Dec 30, 202302:01 pm

Microsoft wants to provide a standalone experience similar to ChatGPT

Microsoft has launched its Copilot app for iPhone and iPad users, making it available on the App Store just days after introducing it on Android. This AI-powered chatbot offers a variety of features such as drafting emails, updating resumes, and generating images. To use it, make sure your devices are running at least iOS 15 or iPadOS 15. The standalone app has all features akin to the web-based version.

2/4

It generates responses based on prompts

Microsoft Copilot is powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 and DALL-E 3. It also includes a range of plugins. By giving prompts, it can provide new styles/ideas, create brand motifs, design custom images, or visualize video storyboards. The chatbot is capable of summarizing text effectively, providing concise summaries to source links when prompted. Its image creator feature allows users to generate AI-generated pictures using the DALL-E model. With the recently added Suno plugin, Copilot also lets users generate songs using text prompts.

3/4

We conducted a bit of an experiment with Suno plugin

4/4

Compatibility list also hints at an incoming Mac app

Though Copilot is currently listed for iPhone and iPad only in the App Store, its compatibility list includes Mac devices. To use Copilot on a Mac, users need an M1 processor and macOS Sonoma, as stated under the compatibility details. Once available, it will allow users to do a range of tasks from drafting emails to updating a job resume through their Mac.