Jio Haptik launches Contakt, an AI tool to create chatbots

By Rishabh Raj 07:02 pm Dec 06, 202307:02 pm

Contakt leverages OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 models

Artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Haptik, backed by Reliance Jio has introduced Contakt, a generative AI platform designed to help businesses create virtual assistants and enhance back-end support. Contakt is currently being tested by companies like Upstox, Tira, Starbucks, and the Indian School of Business. Haptik CEO Aakrit Vaish said the growing demand for business solutions and advancements in technology led to the development of this new generative AI platform.

Contakt's features and capabilities

Contakt allows clients to receive text, audio, and image queries through chat interfaces, utilizing OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 models by default. The platform offers self-service options, automates routine tasks, and improves agent productivity with Co-pilot features. Its analytics engine monitors bot and agent performance while optimizing customer results with AI-driven suggestions. Haptik CTO Swapan Rajdev claimed that Contakt can boost bot performance by up to 15%, cut AI training efforts by around 40%, and increase customer satisfaction by 20%.

Custom LLM assistant for end-to-end customer experiences

Vaish explained that Contakt enables each brand to have a customized large language model (LLM) assistant for delivering comprehensive customer experiences throughout the customer lifecycle. The generative AI assistant offers pre-sales conversational guidance, customer self-service, agent co-pilot for productivity, and intelligent analytics to track and optimize key metrics. Vaish added that OpenAI's LLMs are currently ahead of competitors in the market, which is why their default deployments rely on it.

Reliance Retail to launch generative AI beauty advisor chatbot

Jio Haptik also announced that Reliance Retail plans to introduce a generative AI beauty advisor chatbot on the Tira e-commerce website. Anand Thakur, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Reliance Retail, stated, "The integration of ChatGPT-like capabilities into our web sales assistant will not only streamline the buying process but also elevate overall customer experience." Thakur believes this will play a crucial role in shaping the future of retail technology, offering a personalized experience for every Tira customer.