Everything about Bharatmeta, India's own metaverse platform

Written by Athik Saleh June 16, 2023 | 05:57 pm 2 min read

Kiya.ai showcased Bharatmeta at the VivaTech event in Paris

Imagine an Indian version of the metaverse. What would that look like? Kiya.ai, an Indian start-up that works on AI and emerging digital solutions, has an answer to that. It is called Bharatmeta. The company showcased Bharatmeta at the ongoing VivaTech in Paris, Europe's biggest start-up and tech event. Now, let's take a look at what Bharatmeta has to offer.

Why does this story matter?

Metaverse was once touted as the future of the internet. A company (Facebook) even changed its name to Meta to show where its priorities lie in the future. However, the technology has failed to take off. It still hasn't managed to generate enough excitement among the masses. Can Kiya.ai add something to the metaverse that makes it appealing to the general population?

Kiya.ai wants Bharatmeta to be a reflection of real world

Metaverse platforms typically focus on offering gaming and virtual goods. For Bharatmeta, Kiya.ai has chosen a different approach. Its focus is on enabling real businesses to adopt the metaverse technology. Kiya.ai wants its metaverse platform to reflect the real world. A place where people can engage in the commerce of physical and virtual goods.

Bharatmeta offers use cases for banking and shopping

On Bharatmeta, people will find relevant use cases for banking, real estate, shopping, education, and culture. For instance, customers of a bank will able able to walk into a virtual branch and conduct transactions. They can also interact with a real-life agent or their virtual avatars. Bharatmeta leverages India's digital infrastructure for digital payments, digital identity, and open commerce.

Metaverse should be inclusive rather than elitist: Kiya.ai

"The idea behind Bharatmeta is that new technology should be inclusive rather than elitist," said Rajesh Mirjankar, MD & CEO of Kiya.ai. Baratmeta is designed to provide an immersive experience on multiple devices such as XR headsets, laptops, mobile handsets, and kiosks "so that the masses in both urban and rural areas are able to obtain the benefits of the Metaverse," he added.

What is Kiya.ai?

Kiya.ai provides digital solutions to financial institutions and governments globally. Its specialty lies in metaverse banking, AI, and big data analytics, among others. The company has 12 global offices spread across the UK, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and North America regions. It also has partner networks and operations in over 50 countries. The company provides solutions to over 500 clients.