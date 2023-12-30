China launches three test satellites for its space-based internet program

By Akash Pandey 01:31 pm Dec 30, 202301:31 pm

The information comes from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

China marked a significant milestone today, successfully launching three experimental satellites into space and completing its annual space launch plan for 2023. Developed by the China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing, these satellites are part of the 'Space-based Internet Technology Demonstrator' series. The launch took place at 8:13am CST (5:43am IST) at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in northwestern China's Gobi Desert. The satellites were sent into their designated orbit onboard a Long March 2C carrier rocket.

Long March 2C rocket and its function

The Long March 2C carrier rocket is designed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology in Beijing. It measures 43m in length and 3.35m in width, with a liftoff weight of 2,42,500kg. Its primary function is to deploy satellites into low-Earth and Sun-synchronous orbits.

China's space industry progress in 2023

In 2023, China executed a total of 67 rocket launches, with the Long March rocket family, the country's primary launch vehicle fleet, responsible for 47 of them. A notable achievement this year was the utilization of 12 rockets manufactured by private Chinese companies to send satellites into space. This number is significantly higher than in previous years, showcasing the growing influence of private enterprises in China's space sector.

Fourth orbital deployment in Space-based Internet Technology Demonstrator series

China's latest mission represents its fourth orbital deployment of satellites in the Space-based Internet Technology Demonstrator series. The initial launch of these satellites occurred in July, with two additional launches following in November and earlier this month.