Microsoft's Copilot app offers GPT-4, DALL-E 3 for free

By Sanjana Shankar 12:51 pm Dec 27, 202312:51 pm

The iOS version of the Copilot app is expected to be released soon

Microsoft has unveiled a standalone Copilot app for Android users, which can be found on the Google Play Store. Users can now engage with the AI-driven Copilot chatbot without needing the Bing mobile app. The free-to-use Copilot app is powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3. The app description says Copilot will be "your everyday AI companion." Users can interact with the chatbot, create images using DALL-E 3, and compose emails and documents, among others.

Copilot app is superior to OpenAI's standalone ChatGPT app

The Copilot app grants free access to OpenAI's cutting-edge GPT-4 model, which is available as part of the paid plan in the ChatGPT app. Copilot focuses more on boosting productivity and could be better at personalizing responses since it's integrated with Microsoft Graph and Microsoft 365 tools. The app has been out for about a week and has racked up over 5,000 downloads on the Play Store.

Transition from Bing Chat to Copilot

Over a month ago, Microsoft rebranded Bing Chat as Copilot. The company initially incorporated its AI technology into its Bing search engine, featuring a ChatGPT-like interface in search results. While this function is still accessible, Microsoft now markets Copilot as an independent platform with its own dedicated domain (https://copilot.microsoft.com/). The iOS version of the Copilot app is expected to be released soon. In the meantime, iPhone and iPad users can access Copilot features through the Bing app on their devices.