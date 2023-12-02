How WhatsApp's audio addition to screen-sharing feature to improve utility

By Akash Pandey Dec 02, 2023

WhatsApp might soon allow audio sharing for screen-sharing feature

WhatsApp appears to be enhancing its screen-sharing feature by adding audio capabilities, which could improve user experience during presentations and several other tasks. A recent APK teardown of the WhatsApp beta app for Android, version 2.23.25.20, by Android Authority, has uncovered a code string hinting at the option to share device audio while sharing the screen. The audio capability for screen-sharing is expected to roll out in the near future.

Code string indicates shared audio during screen-sharing

The code string discovered in the beta app reads, "When you screen share, audio you play on your device will also be shared with people in your call." The confirms that WhatsApp might soon let you share your audio while sharing your screen. It would be a welcome addition to the screen-sharing feature, beneficial in various situations, such as presentations and troubleshooting calls.

Watch parties via WhatsApp could also become reality

While streaming services typically limit screen-sharing to protect their content, some platforms like Amazon Prime Video provide their own watch party feature for subscribers. Audio sharing during screen-sharing could also enable WhatsApp-based watch parties for users, allowing them to enjoy movies and TV shows together. Although there is no direct mention of watch party features in the code strings, the new feature might open the door for WhatsApp to host watch parties using locally stored videos on users' devices.