What's Instrument Playground, Google's AI experiment to create abstract music

Dec 02, 2023

Get inspired by over 100 world instruments

Google has introduced a new AI experiment called Instrument Playground, which allows users to create unique music inspired by various instruments from around the globe. By simply typing in an instrument's name and an optional adjective, the AI tool generates a 20-second audio clip to kickstart your musical creativity. Created by Simon Doury, an artist in residence at Google Arts and Culture Lab, this experiment is powered by Google's MusicLM, a text-to-AI tool released to the public in May.

It offers 100+ instruments including lesser-known ones

With Instrument Playground, users can explore 100+ instruments, including lesser-known ones like India's veena, China's dizi, and Zimbabwe's mbria. Adding an adjective to the instrument prompt, like "moody," "happy," or "romantic," also helps suggest a specific style. Note that it may inexplicably reject certain adjectives. However, the generated music might not always match the entered instrument's exact sound. For instance, typing "angry tuba" could result in a synthesized pipe organ sound instead of an intense brass solo.

Range of customization options for your music

After generating a clip they like, users can further customize their composition by selecting modes like "Ambient," "Beat," and "Pitch" to control various elements of the composition, making it unique. For a more personalized music piece, an advanced mode offers a sequencer to layer and loop up to four tracks. Once satisfied with their creation, users can download it as a .wav file.

Joining AI experiment is pretty easy

Google has made it pretty seamless to start making abstract music with Instrument Playground. Users simply need to log in with their Google account on the official web page to have fun experimenting with different prompts and instruments.