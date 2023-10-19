Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 launched at Rs. 81,000

By Sanjana Shankar 04:09 pm Oct 19, 202304:09 pm

The laptop will be up for grabs from November 9

Microsoft has launched the Surface Laptop Go 3 in India, a stylish and portable laptop featuring a 12.4-inch touchscreen display. Weighing in at under 1.13kg, this sleek Platinum-colored device boasts a full-sized keyboard and a large touchpad. Some models even include a fingerprint-enabled power button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in feature. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and offers up to 15 hours of battery life and quick charging capabilities.

Performance and connectivity: a closer look

The Surface Laptop Go 3 comes with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. It's also equipped with stereo speakers featuring Dolby Audio and dual studio mics, ensuring top-notch audio for calls, streaming, and gaming. The device sports an HD camera that adapts to various lighting conditions and skin tones. It runs on Windows 11 and supports Microsoft's new AI companion, Microsoft Copilot, designed to improve user interaction with technology and enhance productivity across, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge, and Bing.

Pre-order offers and availability

Starting today, customers can pre-order the Surface Laptop Go 3 through authorized retailers like Reliance Digital, Croma, Amazon, and Vijay Sales. The device will hit the shelves on November 9. It is available in various configurations with different RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD version is priced at Rs. 80,999 while the 16GB/256GB costs Rs. 1.01 lakh.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3: Sale offers

Those who pre-order the Surface Laptop Go 3 before November 8 can get a free Marshall Major IV wireless headset, worth Rs. 14,999. Buyers can also avail a one-month complimentary subscription to Microsoft 365 and PC Game Pass with all consumer orders. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 is best suited for users seeking a lightweight, portable, and powerful laptop for both work and entertainment.