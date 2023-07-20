Technology

Microsoft and Maybelline bring virtual make-up bag to Teams

Written by Athik Saleh July 20, 2023 | 03:44 pm 3 min read

The Maybelline Beauty app on Microsoft Teams will offer 12 unique looks (Photo credit: L'Oréal)

There are days when people are in no mood to put on make-up for a virtual meeting. Disabling the webcam is the only option available in such situations. For Microsoft Teams users, that won't be the case anymore. Microsoft has introduced an AI-powered beauty assistant to Teams. The company has partnered with cosmetics giant Maybelline for the new feature.

Why does this story matter?

Microsoft has been adding a slew of AI-powered features to Teams. The recently introduced 'Intelligent recap' makes it easy for people to catch up on meetings they missed. However, it is still surprising to see beauty filters in a professional app. Such appearance-altering features are usually found on social media apps. We will have to see how this feature performs in a corporate setting.

Maybelline Beauty app will offer 12 unique looks

The latest introduction to Teams is called the Maybelline Beauty app. According to Microsoft, the app will allow users to "adjust their personal style quickly and easily." The 'virtual make-up bag' will offer Teams users 12 looks. Each look will also tell users about the Maybelline products and shades used, which will help them recreate the same look in the real world.

Users can see previews of each look

Teams users can find the Maybelline Beauty app in the 'Video effects' tab within the Teams meeting settings. Users will be able to see a preview of each look before they choose one. Others in the meeting won't be able to see the selected look until users apply them. Microsoft is rolling out the feature to Teams Enterprise users starting today.

ModiFace provided the tech for the app

The technology behind the Maybelline Beauty app comes from ModiFace, an AR/AI company Maybelline parent L'Oréal acquired in 2018. ModiFace is known for its virtual make-up try-on. ModiFace's AI can identify 70 points of a user's face. To ensure the filters can be used by a diverse population, they were developed in collaboration with Geena Davis Institute, an organization for improving diversity and inclusion.

Google is testing AI-generated backgrounds for Meet

It isn't just Teams that is playing with AI-generated filters. Its rival Google Meet is also working on something similar. Google is testing a feature that would let Meet users generate a background of their choice. Users will be able to let their imaginations run wild with the new feature. All they have to do is enter a prompt. AI will do the rest.