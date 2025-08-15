Sunny roars in first 'Border 2' poster; release date announced

The much-anticipated Bollywood war film Border 2, a spiritual sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, will be released on January 22, 2026. The announcement was made through a motion poster on the occasion of Independence Day , keeping in line with the movie's patriotic sentiment. Contrary to some earlier reports that suggested a January 23 release, the official announcement has now confirmed January 22 as the date.

Twitter Post Take a look at the poster here Hindustan ke liye ladenge....phir ek baar! 🇮🇳🔥#Border2 hits theatres on Jan 22, 2026#HappyIndependenceDay! pic.twitter.com/JFycyn9hlm — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 15, 2025

Cast details More about 'Border 2' Like its predecessor, Border 2 will also have a patriotic theme. The film will star Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa. It is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta under the banners of Gulshan Kumar's T-Series in association with Dutta's JP Films.

Film's mission 'Border' is an emotion for every Indian: Kumar Kumar told Deadline, "Border is more than a film - it's an emotion for every Indian. With Border 2, we aim to carry forward that legacy and bring it to a new generation." "The new release date gives audiences more time to come together and experience the film in theaters during an extended Republic Day weekend."