Box office collection: 'War 2' beats 'Coolie' in Telugu states Entertainment Aug 15, 2025

War 2, the much-hyped sequel starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, just dropped on August 14 and is already making waves.

The film pulled in a massive ₹52 crore net in India on its first day—₹23 crore of that came just from the Telugu states, thanks to Jr NTR's huge fanbase.

Rajinikanth's Coolie released the same day and also had a strong opening, but War 2 performed slightly better in the Telugu states.