Next Article
Box office collection: 'War 2' beats 'Coolie' in Telugu states
War 2, the much-hyped sequel starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, just dropped on August 14 and is already making waves.
The film pulled in a massive ₹52 crore net in India on its first day—₹23 crore of that came just from the Telugu states, thanks to Jr NTR's huge fanbase.
Rajinikanth's Coolie released the same day and also had a strong opening, but War 2 performed slightly better in the Telugu states.
'War 2' vs 'Coolie': Day 1 collections in numbers
War 2's Hindi version added a solid ₹29 crore net to its total earnings, while Tamil collections stayed low at ₹25 lakh because Coolie was stronger there.
With Ayan Mukherjee directing and Kiara Advani joining the cast, War 2 looks set for a strong run this holiday weekend—especially as Coolie underperformed in Telugu regions.