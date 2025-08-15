When will Hrithik's 'War 2' stream on OTT?
What's the story
The highly anticipated film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, was released in theaters on Thursday. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, it is a sequel to the 2019 hit War. The first part starred Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff alongside Roshan. Here's where you can watch the movie after its theatrical run.
OTT release
Netflix to stream 'War 2'
According to multiple reports, Netflix has been announced as the film's streaming partner. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited. If it follows the usual eight-week release window rule, the project could be expected on OTT in October. War 2 received mixed reviews but is expected to do better over the weekend.
Film synopsis
About the film and its cuts
In War 2, Roshan reprises his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a former R&AW agent turned mercenary. NTR plays Special Units Officer Vikram, tasked with neutralizing Kabir. Advani is Kavya Luthra, an action expert with a significant role in the plot. The film features intense chase sequences between Kabir and Vikram in various settings. It also includes significant cuts in Advani's much-hyped bikini sequence and other "obscene" gestures as per the guidelines by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).