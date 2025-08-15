'Playful banter': Mrunal apologizes for controversial comment on Bipasha

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has issued an apology after an old video of her making derogatory comments about actor Bipasha Basu resurfaced online. In the clip, which is believed to be from her early television days on Kumkum Bhagya, a teenage Thakur can be heard commenting about marrying a "manly girl with muscles," referencing Basu. "Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, okay," she had said. The statement drew widespread criticism online for body-shaming.

Apology issued Thakur issued an apology on Instagram Thakur took to Instagram Stories to address the issue. She wrote, "19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt." "But it did and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter." "With time, I've grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now."

Twitter Post This is what Thakur had said several years ago

Response Basu did not respond directly to Thakur Basu, known for her fitness and confidence, did not directly respond to Thakur's comments. Instead, she recently posted a cryptic yet powerful message on her social media: "Strong women lift each other up." "Get those muscles, beautiful ladies. Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong."