'War 2' box office: NTR-Hrithik's film records biggest Bollywood debut

War 2 stormed the box office with a ₹52.5 crore opening day in India—making it this year's biggest Bollywood debut. Most of its earnings came from Hindi markets (₹29 crore), while Telugu regions brought in a strong ₹23.25 crore thanks to NTR's massive fanbase. Still, it narrowly missed beating the original War's record (₹53.35 crore) and trailed behind Rajinikanth's Coolie in advance bookings.

Is 'War 2' worth watching?

If you're into high-octane action and star power, War 2 delivers plenty—especially with Roshan and NTR sharing screen space.

The film's fight sequences and their chemistry are getting love, though some viewers felt let down by the screenplay and visual effects.

If you're a fan of big-budget spy flicks or just want to catch what everyone's talking about this weekend, War 2 is worth considering!