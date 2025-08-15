'Devil Wears Prada 2': Blunt's new look revealed

Blunt's outfits pay homage to NYC

Blunt's on-set outfits pay tribute to NYC, featuring a striped Coach sweater with an apple shape with 'N.Y.' embroidered in the center and standout red trousers.

The sequel arrives in theaters May 1, 2026, reuniting Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Blunt herself.

Plus, new cast members, including Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux, are joining for this next chapter in the fashion world.