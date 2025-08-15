Next Article
'Devil Wears Prada 2': Blunt's new look revealed
Emily Blunt is returning as Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada 2, and this time she's swapped her classic red hair for a striking bleach-blonde bob.
She was seen filming in New York City, giving fans a first glimpse of her bold new style—a big change from the original 2006 movie.
Blunt's outfits pay homage to NYC
Blunt's on-set outfits pay tribute to NYC, featuring a striped Coach sweater with an apple shape with 'N.Y.' embroidered in the center and standout red trousers.
The sequel arrives in theaters May 1, 2026, reuniting Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Blunt herself.
Plus, new cast members, including Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux, are joining for this next chapter in the fashion world.