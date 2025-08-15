Bratya Basu to adapt Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay's stories for new film

Cast and crew details

The film features Seema Biswas and Lokenath Dey as old flames reconnecting in their later years, with Dey's character facing Alzheimer's.

The cast also includes Chanchal Chowdhury, Poulami Basu, Rohit Mukherjee, Angana Roy, and Riddhi Sen.

Shooting starts after Pujo in Bolpur, with scenes set in Varanasi and Kolkata.

The team behind the camera includes music director Prabuddha Bandopadhyay and cinematographer Soumik Halder—so expect some serious talent both on-screen and off.