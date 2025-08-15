Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' sets new record in North America
Rajinikanth's new film "Coolie" just set a new milestone, earning $3.04 million on its opening night in North America—the highest ever for a Tamil movie there.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the film dropped on August 14, 2024, and Sun Pictures celebrated the milestone on X (formerly Twitter) with a poster.
'Coolie' minted ₹65 crore on day 1 in India
"Coolie" also made waves in India with a massive ₹65 crore opening day, especially drawing huge crowds across South Indian states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
With stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shruti Haasan joining Rajinikanth, plus all the action-packed commercial vibes, it looks set for a strong run at the box office.