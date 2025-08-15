Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' sets new record in North America Entertainment Aug 15, 2025

Rajinikanth's new film "Coolie" just set a new milestone, earning $3.04 million on its opening night in North America—the highest ever for a Tamil movie there.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the film dropped on August 14, 2024, and Sun Pictures celebrated the milestone on X (formerly Twitter) with a poster.