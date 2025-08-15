'Dhadak 2' screening: Siddhant Chaturvedi's performance gets attention
Mumbai just hosted a star-studded screening for "Dhadak 2," with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kiran Rao among the big names spotted.
Chaturvedi takes on the role of Neelesh, a law student whose inter-caste relationship faces societal bias and discrimination—a performance that's already getting attention.
More about 'Dhadak 2' and Chaturvedi's upcoming projects
The film, hitting theaters August 1, is a Hindi remake of "Pariyerum Perumal" and stars Triptii Dimri as Vidhi alongside Chaturvedi. Their story dives into the challenges of an inter-caste relationship in today's society.
While early reviews are positive, "Dhadak 2" faces box office competition from "Son of Sardaar 2" and "Mahavtar Narsimha."
If you're curious about what's next for Chaturvedi, he'll be back on screen later in 2025 with "Dil Ke Darwaaze Khol Na Darling."