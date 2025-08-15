'Dhadak 2' screening: Siddhant Chaturvedi's performance gets attention

More about 'Dhadak 2' and Chaturvedi's upcoming projects

The film, hitting theaters August 1, is a Hindi remake of "Pariyerum Perumal" and stars Triptii Dimri as Vidhi alongside Chaturvedi. Their story dives into the challenges of an inter-caste relationship in today's society.

While early reviews are positive, "Dhadak 2" faces box office competition from "Son of Sardaar 2" and "Mahavtar Narsimha."

If you're curious about what's next for Chaturvedi, he'll be back on screen later in 2025 with "Dil Ke Darwaaze Khol Na Darling."