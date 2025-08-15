Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, dies at 48
Brandon Blackstock, rodeo producer and Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, has died at 48 after a three-year fight with malignant melanoma. His death certificate also listed seizures as a contributing factor.
A family spokesperson shared that Brandon "bravely battled cancer for more than three years" and passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.
Blackstock was in a relationship with Brittney Marie Jones
Blackstock leaves behind four children—two with Clarkson and two from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.
He and Clarkson divorced in 2022 after seven years together; she recently paused her Las Vegas shows to be with family.
In recent years, Brandon was in a committed relationship with Brittney Marie Jones and co-founded two Montana-based businesses: Headwaters Livestock Auction and Valley View Rodeo.