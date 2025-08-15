Jaya Bachchan's 'Don't touch me' remark to volunteer goes viral
Jaya Bachchan is in the spotlight after a club event in Mumbai, where a volunteer named Aishwarya shared that Bachchan greeted her with a chilly "Aishwarya, hmmm."
Things got tense when Bachchan questioned why Aishwarya wasn't eating and then asked her to tell a photographer to stop taking pictures.
Details of the incident
During lunch with women parliamentarians, Aishwarya sat next to Bachchan. When someone snapped photos, Bachchan reportedly insisted they stop.
The mood soured further when she abruptly left the table after she became agitated with the person next to her.
When Aishwarya tried to calm things down, Bachchan firmly said, "Don't touch me."
Bachchan's past encounters with fans
This isn't new for Bachchan—recently, she made headlines for pushing a fan who was trying to take a selfie with her at another event.
Her strong stance on personal boundaries keeps sparking conversations about public behavior and privacy.