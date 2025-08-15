Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan buy 8,000 sq ft office space
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, just picked up three office units in Mumbai's Chandivali area.
The purchase was made through their company, HRX Digitech LLP, and the offices are set in the Boomerang building—adding to their growing list of real estate moves in celeb-favorite Andheri.
They spent ₹31 crore on these offices
The Roshans spent ₹31 crore for these three offices (totaling 13,546 sq ft), with the deal finalized on July 9, 2025.
This isn't their first splash here—they bought five other units in the same building back in September 2024 for ₹37.75 crore (plus stamp duty and fees).
Other recent real estate moves by the family
Alongside buying big, the family recently sold three Andheri flats for ₹6.75 crore—a sign of Bollywood's ongoing love affair with local property.
Meanwhile, Hrithik's film War 2 hit screens this August and he's gearing up to direct Krrish 4 later this year.