Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan buy 8,000 sq ft office space Entertainment Aug 15, 2025

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, just picked up three office units in Mumbai's Chandivali area.

The purchase was made through their company, HRX Digitech LLP, and the offices are set in the Boomerang building—adding to their growing list of real estate moves in celeb-favorite Andheri.