'Janaki V v/s State of Kerala,' 'Soothravakyam': Malayalam films this month Entertainment Aug 15, 2025

Looking for something new to stream? August is packed with Malayalam films across comedy, drama, and thrillers.

Highlights include "Dominic and the Ladies' Purse" (Aug 28), "Janaki V v/s State of Kerala" (Aug 15), "Vysanasametham Bandhimithradhikal" (Aug 14), and "Soothravakyam" (Aug 21)—each exploring themes of justice, family, and personal challenges.