'Janaki V v/s State of Kerala,' 'Soothravakyam': Malayalam films this month
Looking for something new to stream? August is packed with Malayalam films across comedy, drama, and thrillers.
Highlights include "Dominic and the Ladies' Purse" (Aug 28), "Janaki V v/s State of Kerala" (Aug 15), "Vysanasametham Bandhimithradhikal" (Aug 14), and "Soothravakyam" (Aug 21)—each exploring themes of justice, family, and personal challenges.
Where to watch these films
Catch "Dominic and the Ladies's Purse" on Prime Video, "Janaki V v/s State of Kerala" on Zee5, "Vysanasametham Bandhimithradhikal" on Manorama Max, and "Soothravakyam" on Lionsgate Play.
Also dropping this month: "Manasavacha" (Manorama Max) and "Nadikar" (SainaPlay).
From courtroom battles to quirky family comedies, these films offer a mix of suspense, humor, and heartfelt moments—perfect for anyone looking to explore the latest in Malayalam cinema.