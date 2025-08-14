'Wednesday' S02 Part 2 trailer: Addams family secrets come to fore
Netflix just dropped the trailer for "Wednesday" Season 2 Part 2, and things are getting even weirder.
After waking up from a coma at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) finds herself guided by Weems (Gwendoline Christie) as she chases Tyler around Nevermore Academy and Jericho.
Along the way, she digs into dark family secrets and tries to protect her friends—though the trailer leaves us with a chilling heads-up: "Beware — there will be a price to pay."
New episodes hit Netflix on September 3, 2025.
Guest stars, new regulars in Season 2
This season brings in Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Isaac Ordonez as regulars, while Fred Armisen pops back in as Uncle Fester for a guest spot.
The first part of Season 2 landed earlier this month on August 6.
If you're into supernatural drama with a twist of family mystery, you might want to catch up before Part 2 drops!