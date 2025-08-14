'Wednesday' S02 Part 2 trailer: Addams family secrets come to fore Entertainment Aug 14, 2025

Netflix just dropped the trailer for "Wednesday" Season 2 Part 2, and things are getting even weirder.

After waking up from a coma at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) finds herself guided by Weems (Gwendoline Christie) as she chases Tyler around Nevermore Academy and Jericho.

Along the way, she digs into dark family secrets and tries to protect her friends—though the trailer leaves us with a chilling heads-up: "Beware — there will be a price to pay."

New episodes hit Netflix on September 3, 2025.