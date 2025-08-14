'Peacemaker' S02 trailer: John Cena returns to embrace chaos again

Peacemaker's choices and challenges take center stage

This time around, Peacemaker has to choose: stick it out in a collapsing timeline with his friends or escape to another universe entirely.

Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and her team are struggling after being blacklisted by Waller, making everything messier.

The show keeps its signature mix of wild action and glimmers of hope—especially thanks to Peacemaker's loyal pet Eagly—leaving fans wondering if he'll embrace the chaos or finally get a fresh start.