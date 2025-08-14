'Peacemaker' S02 trailer: John Cena returns to embrace chaos again
The new red-band trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 is here, and things are about to get wild.
John Cena returns as the not-so-typical superhero, with the show premiering on HBO Max August 21, 2025.
This season, Peacemaker stumbles onto a pocket dimension in his dad's room—setting up a tense face-off with Rick Flagg Sr. (Frank Grillo), who's out for payback.
Peacemaker's choices and challenges take center stage
This time around, Peacemaker has to choose: stick it out in a collapsing timeline with his friends or escape to another universe entirely.
Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and her team are struggling after being blacklisted by Waller, making everything messier.
The show keeps its signature mix of wild action and glimmers of hope—especially thanks to Peacemaker's loyal pet Eagly—leaving fans wondering if he'll embrace the chaos or finally get a fresh start.