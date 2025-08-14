Next Article
What's the movie 'Isolated' starring Yassi Pressman all about?
Isolated, a 2025 psychological horror film starring Yassi Pressman and Joel Torre, is now on Netflix.
The story follows a nurse and her patient as they try to survive a violent intruder.
Where to watch 'Isolated'
You can stream Isolated right now on Netflix.
More about the film
After its April 30, 2025 theatrical release, Isolated got mixed reviews and has an IMDb rating of 5.5/10.
It's also Yassi Pressman's first time starring in a horror film, with music by Paulo Protacio and cinematography by Eli Balce.