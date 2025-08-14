'The Crow' reboot out on OTT: Where to watch it
The Crow is back! The 2024 reboot, starring Bill Skarsgard and directed by Rupert Sanders, dropped on Lionsgate Play in India on August 14.
This fifth chapter reimagines the cult comic series, following musician Eric Draven as he returns from the dead to avenge his and his fiancee's murders.
OTT platforms in India and the US
You can stream The Crow in English, Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu on Lionsgate Play and OTTplay Premium in India. In the US, it's available on Starz and partner channels.
After its August theatrical run—where it made about $18.7 million worldwide (on a $50 million budget)—the movie is now ready for your next movie night.
Box office collection and reviews
Despite a star cast including FKA Twigs and Danny Huston, reviews are mixed: The Crow holds a 22% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 4.7/10 rating on IMDb.