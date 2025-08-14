Will Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn? James Gunn hints Entertainment Aug 14, 2025

If you're hoping to see Margot Robbie back as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe, you'll have to hang tight.

James Gunn, DC Studios boss and director of The Suicide Squad, teased: "That will be revealed down the line."

So for now, Harley's future is still up in the air.