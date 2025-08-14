Next Article
Will Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn? James Gunn hints
If you're hoping to see Margot Robbie back as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe, you'll have to hang tight.
James Gunn, DC Studios boss and director of The Suicide Squad, teased: "That will be revealed down the line."
So for now, Harley's future is still up in the air.
Meanwhile, here's what else Robbie is up to
Robbie isn't slowing down outside of DC. She's eyeing the lead and producing Tim Burton's remake of Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman with her company LuckyChap (though they're still searching for a new writer).
Plus, she'll team up again with Ryan Gosling for an Ocean's prequel after their Barbie success.