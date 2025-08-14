'Thunderbolts' on Disney+: Marvel's latest superhero action is streaming now

What to expect from the film

The movie pulls together fan favorites like Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes from earlier Marvel stories.

Directed by Jake Schreier, "Thunderbolts" stands out for mixing big action with real character struggles as these heroes face off against Sentry/the Void (Lewis Pullman).

io9 praised its more personal vibe and standout end credit scene—definitely one for your watchlist this month.