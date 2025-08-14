Next Article
'Thunderbolts' on Disney+: Marvel's latest superhero action is streaming now
Marvel's "Thunderbolts" is landing on Disney+ August 27, 2025.
After a strong run in theaters and an impressive 88% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has brought fresh excitement to the MCU, especially after "Captain America: Brave New World."
What to expect from the film
The movie pulls together fan favorites like Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes from earlier Marvel stories.
Directed by Jake Schreier, "Thunderbolts" stands out for mixing big action with real character struggles as these heroes face off against Sentry/the Void (Lewis Pullman).
io9 praised its more personal vibe and standout end credit scene—definitely one for your watchlist this month.