'Wednesday' S02 trailer: Gwendoline Christie's Weems returns as spirit guide

Lady Gaga joins the cast as Rosaline Rotwood

Lady Gaga makes her series debut as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary but mysterious Nevermore Academy teacher teased in the trailer.

Details about her character are still secret, but fans are buzzing since Gaga's involvement was revealed with a dramatic performance at Netflix Tudum in May.

With family secrets unraveling and threats from Tyler looming, this new chapter promises suspense, twists, and plenty of reasons for fans to tune in.