'Wednesday' S02 trailer: Gwendoline Christie's Weems returns as spirit guide
The trailer for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 just dropped ahead of its September 3, 2025 release, and it's packed with surprises.
One big reveal: Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) is back as a spirit guide for Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega)—even though she died last season—bringing some extra supernatural vibes to the story.
Lady Gaga joins the cast as Rosaline Rotwood
Lady Gaga makes her series debut as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary but mysterious Nevermore Academy teacher teased in the trailer.
Details about her character are still secret, but fans are buzzing since Gaga's involvement was revealed with a dramatic performance at Netflix Tudum in May.
With family secrets unraveling and threats from Tyler looming, this new chapter promises suspense, twists, and plenty of reasons for fans to tune in.