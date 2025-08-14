NewsBytes recommends: 'The Monkey'--creepy horror that chills and thrills

Plot, cast, crew of the film

The story kicks off when the twins find a creepy monkey toy in their attic—each time its cymbals clash, mysterious deaths follow.

The cast also features Christian Convery, Tatiana Maslany, Adam Scott, and Elijah Wood, with horror icon James Wan producing.

Perkins keeps true to King's original while adding his own style.

If you're into suspenseful horror with a bit of nostalgia, it's streaming on Hulu now!