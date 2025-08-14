NewsBytes recommends: 'The Monkey'--creepy horror that chills and thrills
Stephen King's "The Monkey" is now topping Hulu's streaming charts, bringing some classic chills to viewers.
Directed by Oz Perkins and starring Theo James as twin brothers Hal and Bill Shelburg, the film has made $68.9 million globally since its release and holds a solid 78% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
It's based on King's short story "The Monkey."
Plot, cast, crew of the film
The story kicks off when the twins find a creepy monkey toy in their attic—each time its cymbals clash, mysterious deaths follow.
The cast also features Christian Convery, Tatiana Maslany, Adam Scott, and Elijah Wood, with horror icon James Wan producing.
Perkins keeps true to King's original while adding his own style.
If you're into suspenseful horror with a bit of nostalgia, it's streaming on Hulu now!