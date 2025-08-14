Next Article
Ryan Reynolds's 'Life' heads to streaming: Check release date
Ryan Reynolds's sci-fi horror film Life is hitting Paramount+ on September 1, 2025.
The movie teams him up with Rebecca Ferguson and Jake Gyllenhaal as astronauts facing off against a dangerous Martian lifeform aboard a space station.
Originally released in 2017, Life pulled in nearly $100 million worldwide—even though reviews were mixed.
Meanwhile, find out more about Reynolds's upcoming projects
Life often gets compared to Alien for its space-creature vibes and currently holds a 67% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Meanwhile, Reynolds has fans buzzing with rumors about joining Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday (nothing official yet), and you can also catch him soon in the action-comedy Mayday alongside Kenneth Branagh and Maria Bakalova, out September 19.