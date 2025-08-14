Sky Sports, Netflix vie for US Open golf rights

Streaming giants shake up the sports broadcasting landscape

Netflix isn't just after any sports—it wants splashy, standalone events that draw in viewers fast.

Its current haul includes streaming the FIFA Women's World Cups in 2027 and 2031, NFL Christmas Day games from 2024-2026, and a huge WWE Raw deal.

Meanwhile, Sky already owns most major UK golf and Formula 1 rights through at least 2029.

With streaming giants like Netflix entering the game, how we watch live sports could be changing right before our eyes.