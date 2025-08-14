'Bigg Boss 19': Dheeraj, Mr. Faisu, Shailesh among rumored contestants

Rumored contestants include TV favorites like Dheeraj Dhoopar , Apoorva Mukhija, Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh), Shailesh Lodha, Hunar Gandhi, and Gaurav Khanna. This mix of actors and influencers is sparking plenty of chatter online.

Contestant list will be revealed during premiere

The show's shaking things up with a Parliament-inspired format—housemates will get more self-governance instead of Bigg Boss calling all the shots.

The official contestant list drops during the premiere on August 24 (JioHotstar at 9pm Colors TV at 10:30pm), so expect even more hype as #BiggBoss19 trends across social media.