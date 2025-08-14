Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan arrested after SC cancels his bail
What's the story
Kannada actor-producer Darshan Thoogudeepa aka Darshan was arrested on Thursday, just hours after the Supreme Court canceled his bail in a fan's murder case. The actor was taken into custody at his wife Vijayalakshmi's residence in Bengaluru's Hosakerehalli area. He had reportedly wanted to evade arrest and surrender in court, but was apprehended by the police after they received information about his whereabouts.
Legal proceedings
Bail granted without sufficient consideration: SC
The Supreme Court bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan quashed the bail granted to Darshan by the Karnataka High Court in December 2024. The court stated that the bail was granted without "sufficient consideration of witness intimidation" and other illegalities. The Karnataka government had appealed against this bail order in the top court.
Legal commentary
'Rule of law prevails...': Chidananda on SC's observations
Advocate DL Chidananda, representing the state government, said the SC emphasized that the Karnataka HC's decision did not adhere to bail-granting principles. He told ANI, "The Supreme Court said that the High Court has not followed principles of law which apply for granting bail. It also reiterated that rule of law prevails in the country and however influential an individual may be they must be treated in accordance with law."
Case details
What is the case against Darshan?
Darshan and actor Pavithra Gowda, among others, are accused of abduction and murder in the case. The victim, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, was a fan of Darshan's who allegedly sent obscene messages to Gowda. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli, Bengaluru, last year. Raghavendra, another accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had lured Renukaswamy to a shed in RR Nagar under the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him.
Investigation
Darshan's bail would have hampered investigation, trial: Ponnanna
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister's legal advisor AS Ponnanna said granting Darshan bail would have hampered the investigation and trial. He stated, "It was the state government's decision that in a case like this where a serious offense has been registered granting him bail would hamper the investigation and trial as he is a powerful person." "They did not want him to use his muscle to derail prosecution's case." Gowda has been arrested as well.