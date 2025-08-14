Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan arrested after SC cancels his bail 

Kannada actor-producer Darshan Thoogudeepa aka Darshan was arrested on Thursday, just hours after the Supreme Court canceled his bail in a fan's murder case. The actor was taken into custody at his wife Vijayalakshmi's residence in Bengaluru 's Hosakerehalli area. He had reportedly wanted to evade arrest and surrender in court, but was apprehended by the police after they received information about his whereabouts.

Legal proceedings Bail granted without sufficient consideration: SC The Supreme Court bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan quashed the bail granted to Darshan by the Karnataka High Court in December 2024. The court stated that the bail was granted without "sufficient consideration of witness intimidation" and other illegalities. The Karnataka government had appealed against this bail order in the top court.

Legal commentary 'Rule of law prevails...': Chidananda on SC's observations Advocate DL Chidananda, representing the state government, said the SC emphasized that the Karnataka HC's decision did not adhere to bail-granting principles. He told ANI, "The Supreme Court said that the High Court has not followed principles of law which apply for granting bail. It also reiterated that rule of law prevails in the country and however influential an individual may be they must be treated in accordance with law."

Case details What is the case against Darshan? Darshan and actor Pavithra Gowda, among others, are accused of abduction and murder in the case. The victim, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, was a fan of Darshan's who allegedly sent obscene messages to Gowda. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli, Bengaluru, last year. Raghavendra, another accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had lured Renukaswamy to a shed in RR Nagar under the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him.