Next Article
'Soothravakyam' OTT release date is here
Soothravakyam, the Malayalam thriller that premiered in theaters last month, is coming to Lionsgate Play and OTTplay Premium on August 21.
The film follows Christo Xavier—a police officer who also teaches math at his Palakkad station—blending suspense with a bit of heart.
Cast and crew of the film
Shine Tom Chacko leads as Christo alongside Vincy Aloshious and Deepak Parambol. The movie grabbed headlines when Aloshious accused Chacko of inappropriate behavior in connection with the film; Chacko later apologized and the issue was settled.
After mixed reviews in cinemas, Soothravakyam is hoping for a warmer reception online, will be available to stream in four languages from August 21.