'Soothravakyam' OTT release date is here

Cast and crew of the film

Shine Tom Chacko leads as Christo alongside Vincy Aloshious and Deepak Parambol. The movie grabbed headlines when Aloshious accused Chacko of inappropriate behavior in connection with the film; Chacko later apologized and the issue was settled.

After mixed reviews in cinemas, Soothravakyam is hoping for a warmer reception online, will be available to stream in four languages from August 21.