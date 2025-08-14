'Kantara 2' logo shines on PVR INOX screens: Details here

More surprises are expected as film's release date nears

Unveiled over Independence Day weekend, the logo will light up all PVR INOX theaters showing movies like Coolie and War 2.

PVR INOX CEO Gautam Dutta called it a nod to India's cultural richness, aiming to make movie nights more immersive.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur described this collab as a celebration of India's heritage—hinting that more creative surprises are coming as the film release gets closer.