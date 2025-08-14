Next Article
'Kantara 2' logo shines on PVR INOX screens: Details here
PVR INOX and Hombale Films just revealed a fiery new logo to celebrate Kantara: Chapter 1, hitting theaters October 2.
The design is inspired by the film's core theme and uses high-end digital tech to make it pop on the big screen.
More surprises are expected as film's release date nears
Unveiled over Independence Day weekend, the logo will light up all PVR INOX theaters showing movies like Coolie and War 2.
PVR INOX CEO Gautam Dutta called it a nod to India's cultural richness, aiming to make movie nights more immersive.
Producer Vijay Kiragandur described this collab as a celebration of India's heritage—hinting that more creative surprises are coming as the film release gets closer.