Musk, who raised AI concerns, wants $1bn for his chatbot

By Rishabh Raj 02:56 pm Dec 06, 202302:56 pm

In March, Musk joined other tech industry leaders to urge a pause in training powerful AI models

You know how Elon Musk used to worry about artificial intelligence (AI) technology getting out of hand? Well, now he is seeking a $1 billion investment to accelerate his own AI project, xAI. A recent SEC filing spilled the beans that he's already got about $135 million in the bag, but he's keeping the investors' names under wraps. Launched this year, xAI is aiming to take on big players like OpenAI, where Musk was once part of the founding crew.

Grok chatbot and X social network connection

Musk's xAI has introduced a chatbot named Grok, which utilizes data from the X social network, also owned by Musk. According to the company website, Grok is "designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak." In November, Musk declared that equity investors in X would own 25% of xAI. Moreover, users who subscribe to Premium+, starting at $16 per month in the US, will have access to Grok.

Musk's criticism of OpenAI and AI concerns

Although Musk is involved in AI development, he has criticized OpenAI, especially after it established a for-profit division in 2019. He contends that the company is "effectively controlled by Microsoft," which has invested around $13 billion into OpenAI. In March, Musk joined other researchers and tech industry leaders in urging to pause the training of powerful AI models.

Musk raised doubts on Altman's firing

Speaking on the recent dismissal and reinstatement of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Musk voiced his concerns about potential AI-related dangers. Musk said he wanted to know the actual reason behind Altman's unceremonious firing, asking if the board had discovered something dangerous about the AI. "I don't think it was trivial," he said at the DealBook conference last week.