Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO along with new board

Nov 22, 2023

Microsoft has vowed to prevent any future surprises

Sam Altman is back as OpenAI's CEO after a whirlwind five days of talks following his unexpected firing last week. OpenAI, the most valuable US start-up, shared that they've reached an "agreement in principle" for Altman's return and are revamping their board, removing some members who were criticized for their decision. Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear was serving as the CEO of the ChatGPT maker prior to Altman's return.

New board members and Microsoft's reaction

The new OpenAI board will feature ex-Salesforce CEO Bret Taylor, former US Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers, and Quora founder Adam D'Angelo, with Taylor as the chair. Microsoft, which owns nearly 49% of OpenAI, was shocked by Altman's dismissal and quickly offered him a position leading a new AI group. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella expressed disappointment in the previous board's decision and vowed to prevent any future surprises.

Take a look at Altman's statement

Statements from Nadella and Shear

Nadella said that the changes to the OpenAI board were a "first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance." Meanwhile, Shear was pleased with the new decision, saying it "maximized safety alongside doing right by all stakeholders involved." To recall, around 500 OpenAI employees had threatened to quit unless Altman was reinstated. This probably forced the board's hand.

Why was Altman fired?

Prior to the dismissal, Altman was supposedly gathering funds for a new chip venture called Tigris, aimed at rivaling NVIDIA. Altman was also reportedly working with former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive on an AI hardware project. These side-ventures were supposedly in conflict with OpenAI's operations. Reports also emerged of internal friction involving Altman at OpenAI over AI safety concerns.