Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

By Sanjana Shankar 12:18 pm Nov 22, 202312:18 pm

Ethereum is up 0.17% from last week

Bitcoin has slipped 2.59% in the past 24 hours to trade at $36,413. It is 2.32% higher than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.41% from yesterday and now trades at $1,987.10. It is up 0.17% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $712.01 billion and $239.13 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $236.56, which is 9.04% lower than yesterday and 3.57% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 3.42% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.12% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.27%) and $0.077 (down 3.44%), respectively.

Solana has declined 5.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $54.27 (down 2.78%), $5.03 (down 4.13%), $0.0000088 (down 4.77%), and $0.77 (down 6.47%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 5.6% down while Polka Dot has slipped 4.47%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 4.85% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 20.07%.

Check out today's top gainers

FTX Token, dYdX (ethDYDX), Klaytn, OKB, and Tether Gold are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $3.60 (up 11.61%), $3.18 (up 2.75%), $0.11 (up 1.98%), $57.94 (up 1.07%), and $1,999.33 (up 0.62%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.03%), and $23000 (down 13.21%), respectively.

These are today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are PancakeSwap, Sui, Trust Wallet Token, BNB, and Gala. They are trading at $2.39 (down 9.88%), $0.522 (down 9.32%), $1.10 (down 9.24%), $236.56 (down 9.04%), and $0.023 (down 8.58%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $13.95 (down 3.06%), $19.82 (down 4.55%), $36,278.70 (down 3.09%), $1 (up 0.08%), and $5.28 (up 1.76%), respectively.

Here are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Flow, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.43 (down 0.57%), $1.32 (down 3.33%), $3.47 (down 3.70%), $0.66 (down 4.99%), and $0.99 (down 1.39%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.35 trillion, a 4.69% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.41 billion, which marks a 20.68% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.14 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion.