Jony Ive, OpenAI, SoftBank working on 'iPhone of AI'

By Rishabh Raj 06:58 pm Sep 28, 202306:58 pm

This partnership could result in a new company that combines the expertise of each firm involved in the project

Apple's former design chief Jony Ive's company, LoveFrom, SoftBank, and OpenAI are in talks to create an AI-powered hardware device that could revolutionize how we interact with artificial intelligence (AI), much like how the iPhone transformed the smartphone industry. While the specifics are still coming to light, SoftBank is reportedly considering investing over $1 billion in the project.

Brainstorming sessions with OpenAI's Sam Altman

According to sources cited by the Financial Times, Ive has been in discussion with Sam Altman— OpenAI's CEO—over new AI hardware. They have been discussing possible applications and designs for a new consumer product featuring OpenAI's technology. The goal is to find something as groundbreaking as the iPhone's multi-touch feature that popularized mobile internet use, although the device might not be a phone.

Reducing reliance on screens and new processor

Ive is also reportedly keen on finding ways for users to interact with computers that lessen their reliance on screens. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has suggested that the device be powered by a processor developed by its ARM division, in addition to providing funding. This partnership could result in a new company that combines the expertise of each firm involved in the project.

Serious discussions, but no deal yet

While the talks between Son, Ive, and Altman have been described as "serious," no deal has been finalized yet. It's important to note that it could be several months before any formal joint venture is announced. Developing the device itself is likely to be a multi-year effort, given the ambitious goals and the need for cutting-edge technology integration.