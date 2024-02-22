It will be widely used by 2024-end

Apple's new encryption for iMessage can repel quantum computer attacks

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:58 pm Feb 22, 202403:58 pm

What's the story Apple has revealed a major security upgrade for iMessage, introducing its post-quantum cryptographic protocol, PQ3. This update will be part of iOS and iPad OS 17.4, as well as macOS 14.4. It is considered the "most significant cryptographic security upgrade in iMessage history," according to Apple's security research blog. By the end of the year, Apple aims to completely replace existing encryption protocols with this new system.

Apple's lofty claims about PQ3

Apple claims, "PQ3 is the first messaging protocol to reach what we call Level 3 security — providing protocol protections that surpass those in all other widely deployed messaging apps." It has created its own ranking system for messaging service security, and with PQ3, iMessage outshines competitors like Signal, which recently introduced advanced security measures. Apple says it "rebuilt the iMessage cryptographic protocol from ground up," preparing for possible "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" attack scenarios as quantum computing technology progresses.

Quantum computing threatens current encryption

Quantum computing could potentially break most of today's cryptography, including encryption in messaging apps, warns Lukasz Olejnik, a cybersecurity and privacy researcher. Quantum computers use qubits, that can exist in multiple states, allowing them to store more information and perform complex calculations. This has led to governments and tech companies investing billions in quantum computing research, which could result in breakthroughs across various fields.

Post-quantum cryptography development

To counter the potential risks of quantum computing, security, and intelligence agencies have been advocating for the development of quantum-resistant cryptography. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology has played a significant role in creating new encryption types. Olejnik emphasizes that tech firms are taking the quantum threat "very" seriously and that progress is relatively fast, given that post-quantum cryptography is still "very young."

PQ3 encryption requires only an OS update

For users to benefit from the new PQ3 encryption protections, they simply need to update their operating system. As quantum computing technology advances, it's crucial for companies like Apple to develop and implement post-quantum cryptographic protocols. This will safeguard sensitive information such as medical records, financial transactions, and personal messages.