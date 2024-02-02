The feature is rolling out in the v62 update

Meta Quest 3 now supports Vision Pro-like Spatial Video playback

What's the story Meta has introduced spatial video playback for its Quest 3, just as Apple's Vision Pro headset hits the market. The new v62 software update lets users watch spatial videos, a format made popular by Apple. The immersive experience is made possible on the Meta VR headset, by using the main and telephoto lenses of the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max models to measure and record subject distances.

Process

How to experience spatial videos on Meta's VR headset

To enjoy spatial videos on a Meta Quest headset, users can upload content through the Meta Quest mobile app. The videos are then converted for playback on the Quest devices and saved in the cloud. Users can find their spatial videos in the Files menu of the headset, making it easy to access without needing the phone app each time. For those who don't have any spatial videos, Meta offers demo clips in the Files menu as well.

Extras

Pinch controls and additional features

The v62 update also adds support for external gamepads like PlayStation (DualSense and DualShock) and Xbox controllers via Bluetooth or USB-C on the Meta Quest Browser. Content creators can now live stream within apps on Facebook and YouTube. Additionally, new single-gesture quick actions have been introduced for controller-free navigation. Users can simply look at their hand and tap their thumb and index finger together to open or close the Universal Menu, which displays general info and frequently used apps.

Availability

Gradual rollout of v62 update and compatibility

Meta is gradually rolling out the v62 update, so some users may have to wait a bit before experiencing all the new features. Spatial video playback is not limited to the Quest 3, as it's also available on the Quest 2 and Quest Pro. However, the original Meta Quest is not supported. It's worth mentioning that Viture One and One Lite XR glasses can also play spatial videos, making this immersive format accessible to even more devices.